Pinnock logged four total tackles (all solo), two pass deflections and one interception in Monday night's 24-22 win over the Packers.

The 24-year-old intercepted a Jordan Love deep ball down the left sideline late in the second-quarter, giving New York its second takeaway of the first-half. Pinnock's second pick of the year tied him for the Giants' leader on the season, and he's now fourth on the team in pass deflections as well (six total). Expect the Pittsburgh product to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the year goes on.