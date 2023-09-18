Pinnock tallied 13 tackles (10 solo), including three for loss, in Sunday's Week 2 win versus Arizona.

Pinnock was all over the field Sunday, leading New York in both tackles and tackles for loss. His strong game against the Cardinals followed a more modest performance Week 1, when he logged five tackles (three solo). Pinnock was thought to be competing for a starting role during training camp and has since run away with that honor, taking the field for all but one of the Giants' defensive snaps through the campaign's first two weeks.