Pinnock (abdomen) was taken to a local hospital after exiting Sunday's wild-card win over the Vikings but will fly back to New York with the team, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Pinnock was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup, but it's encouraging that he'll be able to travel with the team after being examined at a local hospital. However, his status for the NFC divisional round against the Eagles isn't yet known.