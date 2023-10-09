Pinnock returned an interception for a 102-yard touchdown and added four solo tackles in Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Dolphins.
The Giants had another miserable offensive showing, and the team's only TD of the day came when Pinnock picked off Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone in the second quarter and took the ball 102 yards the other way. It was both the first touchdown and first interception of Pinnock's career. He's been an every-down player for New York this season, tallying 30 tackles in addition to the pick-six through five contests.
