Pinnock tallied four tackles (three solo) and was credited with 1.5 sacks Sunday in a Week 10 win over the Texans.

Pinnock came into Week 10 having played almost entirely on special teams over his five contests, but he was thrust into a larger role after Xavier McKinney was placed on IR with a hand injury. Pinnock made his presence felt early in the contest, splitting a sack with Dexter Lawrence on Houston's first offensive series. He added a full sack with under a minute left in the contest and logged two solo tackles in between. Pinnock's contributions in the win should earn him continued opportunities moving forward, especially while McKinney remains out.