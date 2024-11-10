Pinnock (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers in Munich, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Pinnock didn't appear on the Giants' initial Week 10 injury report before he was listed with an abdominal injury after being a limited participant at Thursday's practice. He then sat out Friday's practice entirely and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend before being made inactive for the first time this season. With Pinnock unavailable in Germany, the Giants will turn to Dane Belton to start at safety alongside Tyler Nubin, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.