Pinnock was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Billy Riccette of USA Today reports.

Pinnock was waived by the Jets on Tuesday, but he will stay in New York with the Giants. The safety appeared in 12 games with the Jets last season, registering 16 tackles, a pass deflection and two forced fumbles while splitting time between the defense and special-teams units. Pinnock will open the 2022 campaign as a depth option behind Xavier McKinney.