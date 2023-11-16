Pinnock (thumb) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Despite being limited by a thumb injury at practice to start the new week, Pinnock is now on track to play in Week 11. He figures to start at safety next to Xavier McKinney on Sunday at Washington.
