Sanders is signing a one-year deal with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sanders was Miami's kicker from 2018 to 2024, before missing the entire 2025 campaign with a hip injury. He returned to practice at the very end of the season, which suggests he should be back at full health a few months later. Sanders had a career year in 2024, converting 37 of 41 field-goal attempts for the Dolphins. His fantasy value in 2026 will depend on locking down the starting job and earning John Harbaugh's trust to try long kicks.