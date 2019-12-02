Play

Allen recorded a four-yard rush in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers.

While Saquon Barkley continues his stranglehold on the backfield reps -- he played 96 percent of offensive snaps -- Allen logged three snaps and Wayne Gallman didn't touch the field. Both Allen and Gallman have similar handcuff value in case Barkley is injured during the fantasy playoffs.

