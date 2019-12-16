Allen carried the ball eight times for 28 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

Allen worked as the backup to Saquon Barkley with Wayne Gallman a healthy scratch. The 28-year-old took the field in the fourth quarter with the contest well out of hand, and he made the most of that opportunity to score the eighth rushing touchdown of his career. Across the previous seven contests, Allen had handled just one carry.