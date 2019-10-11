Allen signed with the Giants on Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Allen will replace undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman, who was waived Friday after struggling in the lead backfield role during Thursday's 35-14 loss to New England. The Giants presumably expect to have Saquon Barkley (ankle) and/or Wayne Gallman (concussion) back in the lineup for Week 7 against Arizona.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories