Davis (concussion) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the 49ers.

Davis suffered the concussion Week 6 against the Eagles and appears set to make his return to the field after he was a full practice participant Friday and Saturday. It has yet to be announced the 23-year-old has officially cleared the concussion protocol so he may still require clearance from an independent neurologist, but appears on track to return to his role as the Giants' top option on kick returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories