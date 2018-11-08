Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Davis continues to progress in his recovery from a concussion sustained during a Week 8 loss to the Bengals. The depth wideout has missed two consecutive games in the league's concussion protocol, and should be considered questionable for Monday's contest against the 49ers. If Davis is unable to suit up, expect one of Odell Beckham, Corey Coleman or Antonio Hamilton to serve as the Giants' starting kick returner.

