Davis (concussion) has officially been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Falcons.

Although Davis has an extra day of rest before before Monday's kickoff, he has been unable to clear the league's concussion protocol. With Russell Shepard questionable (neck) the Giants could have just three healthy wide receivers in Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Bennie Fowler. Davis will now set his sights on a Week 8 return.