Davis (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis will miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion, leaving Quadree Henderson to serve as the Giants' top kick returner once more. With Davis sidelined, it's possible that former first-round pick Corey Coleman could see a slight uptick in snaps in his New York debut.

