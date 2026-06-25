Giants' Jaxson Dart: Adjusting well to new offense

Coach John Harbaugh said recently that Dart is "adjusting really well" to the new offense, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

With Brian Daboll and his staff out the door, Dart has a whole new coaching staff to work with in his second season, from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to senior offensive assistant Greg Roman to passing game coordinator and QBs coach Brian Callahan. Harbaugh and Roman come from a Ravens team that leaned heavily on the run game, while Nagy and Callahan previously worked with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow in Kansas City and Cincinnati respectively. It's still unclear what this offense is going to look like from a pass-to-run ratio standpoint, but Dart will need to do a better job of protecting himself and staying on the field after he missed two games and parts of a couple others to injuries last season.