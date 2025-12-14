Dart completed 20 of 36 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders. He added 63 rushing yards on nine carries.

Once again, the rookie quarterback took a hit that forced him out of the game to get checked for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game after being replaced by Jameis Winston for two plays in the fourth quarter. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, it's the fifth time this season Dart's been sent to the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion, although he's only been diagnosed with one. In two games since his return from that two-week absence, Dart's completed 61.7 percent of his passes with a 3:1 TD:INT and 6.4 YPA. He'll try to make it through his first NFL season without further injury beginning in Week 16 against the Vikings.