Dart completed 14 of 24 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Eagles.

Dart tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to Cam Skattebo, who later left the game due to a dislocated ankle. The Giants' offense didn't get much going after that, though Dart also had a would-be 68-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the fourth quarter nullified by a questionable offensive pass interference call. Dart tacked on a two-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, giving the rookie first-round pick a rushing score in four of his first five starts. His rushing upside will keep Dart fantasy-relevant in Week 9 against the 49ers despite the Giants' depleted supporting cast on offense.