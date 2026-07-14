Giants' Jaxson Dart: Athleticism key to offense

Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that Dart's dual-threat capabilities will allow the Giants to deploy a more versatile offensive scheme, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Harbaugh highlighted Dart's ability to "live in a lot of different worlds," taking looks from under center, shotgun and pistol, which "opens up" play action, RPOs and designed quarterback runs that can take advantage of the second-year quarterback's talents as a runner. Dart impressed as a rookie and now enters Year 2 with a coaching staff willing to lean into his athleticism with built-in designed movement and RPO concepts. His true upside will likely depend on what New York's pass-to-run ratio looks like, and how successfully he's able to stay on the field after taking too many hits as a rookie. Harbaugh said he "trust[s]" Dart's ability to better protect himself in Year 2.