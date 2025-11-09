Dart is under evaluation for a possible concussion during Sunday's contest at Chicago, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

On a designed quarterback run in the third quarter, Dart gained seven yards before taking a big hit and losing a fumble. He was hobbling as he made his way to the sideline before visiting the blue medical tent and eventually the locker room. Dart had completed 19 of 29 passes for 241 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and turned six rushes into 66 yards and two touchdowns when he departed the game. Russell Wilson took over for Dart under center.