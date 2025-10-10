Dart exited Thursday's game against the Eagles with an apparent upper-body injury, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Dart was attempting to escape pressure late in the third quarter and suffered a series of hard hits to his head and shoulder area. He ran off the field under his own power but straight into the medical tent. Russell Wilson replaced him to complete the drive, though Dart was spotted with his helmet on the sideline during the Eagles' next offensive possession.