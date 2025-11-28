Interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed Friday that Dart (concussion) will start Monday's game at New England, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants announced Thursday on their first Week 13 injury report that Dart cleared the protocol for head injuries, setting him up for his first game action since a Week 10 loss in Chicago. In seven starts to begin his career, the rookie first-round pick has tossed multiple TDs on three occasions and also rushed for at least one TD in six of those outings. On Monday, Dart will be taking on a Patriots defense that has allowed the ninth-most passing scores (20) to opposing QBs in 12 contests this season.