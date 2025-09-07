Dart will be active as the top backup to Russell Wilson in Sunday's game at Washington, and the Giants could have a package of plays designed for the rookie quarterback, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Earlier in the week, the Giants listed Dart as their No. 2 quarterback on their unofficial depth chart, a sign that the 22-year-old had beaten out veteran Jameis Winston for the top backup gig on the heels of an excellent preseason in which he completed 32 of 47 attempts for 372 yards, three touchdowns and no interception while adding six carries for 52 yards and another touchdown. Though the Giants will turn to the veteran Wilson to direct the offense in the season opener, the No. 25 overall pick in the draft appears to have made a strong enough impression over the summer to potentially put himself in the mix for a role in Week 1 that may take advantage of his rushing ability. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Dart frequently subbed in for Wilson in the red zone late in drives during training camp, so the Giants could look to use Dart in short-yardage situations in particular. Dart remains likely to get the chance to start at some point during his rookie season, though Wilson would presumably need to perform poorly before the coaching staff would consider a changing of the guard under center.