Giants' Jaxson Dart: Draws praise for inbounds slide

Giants head coach John Harbaugh lauded Dart for sliding inbounds at the end of a third-down run during a drill in Monday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "I clapped. I applauded. I applauded when he did that. It was great," Harbaugh said of Dart.

While Ranaan notes that Monday marked the first time that Dart had slid following a run throughout the Giants' first 11 practices of camp, the second-year quarterback at least appears to be more open to modifying the reckless running style he showcased as a rookie. Though Dart's approach helped him compile a fantasy-friendly 487 yards and nine scores on the ground in 14 games, it also played a part in him being checked for concussions on five different occasions in 2025. Dart said in a fan event in May that on third and fourth downs and near the red zone, he still expects to run through defenders in pursuit of first downs and touchdowns, but he expressed a willingness to slide in less critical situations such as early in games or on first- and second-down plays. The 23-year-old will still carry plenty of health risk so long as running remains a key part of his skill set, but even a slight decline in his exposure to contact will help his odds of staying on the field and helping the Giants offense take another step forward in 2026. Dart will be aided by the presence of top wideout Malik Nabers (knee), who appears to be trending toward playing in Week 1. Nabers didn't get a chance to build much chemistry with the young signal-caller in 2025 after suffering a season-ending injury in the same week that Dart made his first NFL start.