Giants' Jaxson Dart: Estimated as limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dart (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants didn't actually practice but were required to release an estimation ahead of Thursday night's game against the Eagles. Dart dealt with the hamstring issue in practice last week but was able to play Sunday against the Saints. He should be under center for Thursday night's divisional tilt.
