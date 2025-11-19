Dart (concussion) is in line to participate in Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Dart didn't practice in any capacity en route to being ruled out for the Giants' loss to the Packers in Week 11, so it will represent a notable step in the right direction if he's able to handle even limited reps Wednesday. Of course, to be eligible for a return to action Sunday versus the Lions, the rookie first-round pick would need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist. Jameis Winston will be in line to draw another start in the event that Dart isn't cleared in time to suit up Week 12.