Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Dart (hamstring) is expected to take the field for Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Daboll said Dart is "doing good" after having picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's 21-18 upset win over the Chargers, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. The rookie first-round pick managed to play through the issue Sunday and lead New York to their first win of the 2025 campaign, while completing 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards and a score and rushing 10 times for 54 yards and another score. While it's encouraging that Dart appears to have avoided a severe injury in his first start, top wideout Malik Nabers (ACL) sustained a season-ending injury Week 4, leaving Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, and tight end Theo Johnson positioned as the Giants' top pass-catchers moving forward. As such, Dart will figure to pilot a run-heavy offense Week 5 on the road against New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 5.