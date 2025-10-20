Dart completed 15 of 33 pass attempts for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while taking five carries for 11 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 33-32 loss to Denver.

It was a crushing loss for the Giants when Dart pushed his fourth touchdown of the contest across the goal line with 40 seconds left in regulation, only to watch a missed extra-point attempt open the door for the Broncos to come back and win it with a field goal as time expired. The rookie signal-caller finished with his worst completion percentage (45.5) as a pro, but he offset the inefficiency with new highs in passing yards (283) and total touchdowns (four). Dart's fourth and final trip to the end zone came as a rusher, which helped offset a season-low five rush attempts Sunday. The Ole Miss product will attempt to overcome another tough defensive matchup when the Giants visit the Eagles next Sunday. Dart generated 23.6 standard fantasy points when these two teams met in New York back in Week 5.