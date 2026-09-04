Dart said Tuesday that he feels "so much better" now than he did during the offseason program in new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's scheme, which has the quarterback playing more under center, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

As a rookie in 2025, Dart completed 63.7 percent (216 of 339) of his passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 86 carries for 487 yards and nine more TDs. But not many of his snaps occurred under center as then coach Brian Daboll attempted to cater to Dart's style of play. Perhaps the change in schemes will help Dart stay out of harm's way more often after he had five concussion checks last season. In any case, it remains to be seen if he'll have top WR Malik Nabers available Week 1 as he closes in on his recovery from last year's torn ACL.