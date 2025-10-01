Dart (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Dart emerged from his first NFL start this past Sunday versus the Chargers with a hamstring injury after taking five sacks during a 13-for-20 passing performance and two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing). Prior to Wednesday's session, coach Brian Daboll told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that Dart wouldn't be limited, which has come to pass. Dart thus will resume his standing as the Giants' No. 1 signal-caller as the team prepares for Sunday's game at New Orleans.