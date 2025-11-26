Giants interim coach Mike Kafka said Dart will practice in full Wednesday but is still officially in the NFL's concussion protocol, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Dart has missed two consecutive games while progressing through the concussion protocol, and though beginning his preparation for Week 13 as a full participant is a good sign that he'll gain clearance in time to play Monday versus the Patriots, Kafka declined Wednesday to commit to the rookie signal-caller's availability, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Top backup Jameis Winston and Dart will split first-team reps at practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Dart will need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist, in order to be eligible to play Monday.