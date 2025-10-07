Dart (hamstring) was listed as a full participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Though Tuesday's session wasn't conducted at full speed, Dart didn't face any limitations and looks to be ready to play Thursday against the Eagles. Head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged as much prior to the walkthrough, telling Evan Barnes of Newsday that Dart's sore left hamstring wasn't viewed as much of a concern, even on a short week. After leading the Giants to an impressive win over the Chargers in his first NFL start in Week 4, Dart took a step back in a disappointing loss to the previously winless Saints in Week 5, committing three turnovers on the afternoon. However, Dart still managed to produce a fantasy friendly line in the loss, throwing for 202 yards and two scores while adding 55 yards on seven carries.