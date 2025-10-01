Giants' Jaxson Dart: In line for full practice Wednesday
Coach Brian Daboll said Dart (hamstring) won't have limitations at Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
In his first NFL start Sunday against the Chargers, Dart had a modest passing line (13-for-20 for 111 yards, one TD and no picks) while rushing 10 times for 54 yards and a score, but he also took five sacks and was visibly hindered at times. Daboll revealed Monday that Dart was dealing with a hamstring injury but that he was "doing good" and was expected to practice Wednesday, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. During Wednesday's team stretch, Dart was spotted with a significant tape job on his upper left leg, according to Duggan, so it remains to be seen if the rookie signal-caller indeed will be listed as a full practice participant to begin Week 5 prep.
