Coach Brian Daboll said Dart (hamstring) won't have limitations at Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

In his first NFL start Sunday against the Chargers, Dart had a modest passing line (13-for-20 for 111 yards, one TD and no picks) while rushing 10 times for 54 yards and a score, but he also took five sacks and was visibly hindered at times. Daboll revealed Monday that Dart was dealing with a hamstring injury but that he was "doing good" and was expected to practice Wednesday, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. During Wednesday's team stretch, Dart was spotted with a significant tape job on his upper left leg, according to Duggan, so it remains to be seen if the rookie signal-caller indeed will be listed as a full practice participant to begin Week 5 prep.