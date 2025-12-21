Dart completed seven of 13 passes for 33 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

Dart's first completion of the game came with just 1:47 left in the first half. He was 0-for-3 with an interception prior to that point. He continued to struggle as a passer the rest of the way as the Giants fell to 2-13 with the low-scoring loss. The Giants' penultimate game of the regular season will be a Week 17 trip to Las Vegas, which holds significant implications in the race for the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dart provided some exciting moments earlier in the season, especially with his legs, but he has topped 200 passing yards only twice in his last four starts and may be looking to run less after having been asked to take a more cautious approach down the stretch.