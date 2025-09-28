Dart completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Chargers. He added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Making his first NFL start, the 25th overall pick in the 2025 Draft led the Giants to their first win of the year, scampering for a 15-yard TD on the team's first drive and then hitting Theo Johnson for a three-yard score -- Dart's first career passing touchdown -- in the third quarter. Despite the positive result in the standings, it was not an entirely encouraging performance from the young QB. New York's porous offensive line allowed Dart to be sacked five times and take plenty of other hits, and per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports he had to leave the field briefly to be checked for a concussion. In worse news for the Giants and Dart, Malik Nabers left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury that's feared to be a torn ACL. If Nabers is lost for the season, or misses any time at all, Dart would have arguably the weakest group of pass-catchers in the league at his disposal for a trip to New Orleans in Week 5.