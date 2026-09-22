Dart is facing the possibility of season-ending surgery after further testing Tuesday revealed that the left knee injury he sustained in Monday's 28-6 loss to the Rams is worse than originally anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Giants had previously been optimistic that Dart would avoid an extended absence after initial scans following Monday's game suggested that he sustained an MCL sprain in his knee, but follow-up tests appear to have revealed more significant damage. Dart is likely to seek out additional medical opinions before deciding on a treatment plan for his injury, but if surgery is deemed surgery, he would likely be lost for the remainder of the 2026 campaign. Jameis Winston is poised to direct the Giants offense Week 3 versus the Titans and could be in line for an extended run as the team's starting quarterback.