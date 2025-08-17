Dart completed 14 of 16 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown in the Giants' 31-12 exhibition win over the Jets on Saturday.

Dart also rushed two times for five yards and a second touchdown. After Dart completed 12 of 19 throws for 154 yards and one touchdown in his preseason debut last week, the first-round rookie followed it up with a nearly perfect performance. Dart's touchdown toss was a 20-yard hookup with Greg Dulcich in the second quarter. He followed it up with a one-yard rushing score before halftime. Dart was the second quarterback in the game for the G-Men after Russell Wilson made the start. Following the performance, coach Brian Daboll reiterated that Wilson is the team's starting quarterback headed into the season, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports. Dart, however, is a good bet to make rookie-year starts and is worth a late-round pick in best-ball formats.