Dart (concussion) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Dart didn't practice last Wednesday through Friday after he sustained a concussion during a Week 10 loss at Chicago, missing this past Sunday's defeat to the Packers in the process. He remains in the protocol for head injuries this week, but his return to drills Wednesday as a listed non-contact participant has him trending in the right direction. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Dart was the first Giants quarterback to take reps Wednesday, so the team seemingly is preparing as if the rookie will start Sunday in Detroit, assuming he gains clearance from an independent neurologist before then.