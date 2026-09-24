The Giants officially placed Dart (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This transaction was inevitable after it was revealed Dart will miss the rest of the regular season due to damage to the MCL, PCL and meniscus that he suffered in his left knee during the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Rams. Fortunately for Dart, his ACL is intact, and head coach John Harbaugh also told Connor Hughes of SNY.tv on Wednesday that the second-year quarterback may be able to return in the postseason, if the team qualifies. In the meantime, Jameis Winston will cover QB duties for the Giants.