Dart (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jameis Winston will be the starting quarterback for New York's first game under interim head coach Mike Kafka. With WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) also ruled out, the passing attack is short-handed against a strong Green Bay defense.

