The Giants list Dart as their No. 2 quarterback on the unofficial depth chart released by the team Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Though the Giants had listed Dart behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on depth charts throughout the preseason, the rookie first-round pick took reps ahead of Winston in all three of New York's exhibition contests. With Dart completing 32 of 47 attempts for 372 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to go with six carries for 52 yards and another score during the preseason slate, he now appears to have clinched the No. 2 job heading into Sunday's season opener in Washington. While Wilson should start for the Giants as long as he stays healthy and keeps the team competitive, Dart's excellent preseason could embolden the coaching staff to make a change if Wilson shows any signs of slippage as the season rolls along.