Head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Dart (knee) will miss the rest of the 2026 regular season, but he didn't rule out a return for the playoffs if the Giants qualify, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Dart is set for surgery after suffering damage to the MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee during Monday's 28-6 loss at the Rams. While the meniscus injury is the primary concern for the second-year quarterback, fortunately for him the ACL in that knee is intact. While Dart is sidelined, Jameis Winston will direct the Giants offense Sunday versus the Titans and beyond.