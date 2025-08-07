Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Dart will take the field during Saturday's preseason opener against the Bills, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Daboll declined to reveal whether Russell Wilson and the rest of New York's starters will suit up Sunday, but the Giants' rookie first-round QB will get a chance to take the field in some capacity. Per Matt Citak of the team's official site, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Tuesday that Dart is "right on schedule" in terms of his development and "continuing to grow and learn every day," though the team has consistently communicated that Wilson is locked in as New York's unquestioned starter to kick off the regular season, with Jameis Winston available as his top backup.