Dart completed 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Raiders. He added nine rushes for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Dart had a rough showing in Week 16, but he bounced back in an advantageous matchup. He connected with both Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton for long gains of 36, 21, 17 and 15 yards to average 6.9 yards per attempt-- the highest mark in his last three starts. Equally encouraging was Dart's aggressiveness with his legs, which included rushing scores of 12 and two yards. He should have the chance to end his rookie season well in a Week 18 matchup against Dallas.