Dart is expected to undergo knee surgery that will end his 2026 season but lead to a full recovery heading into 2027, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, medical tests on Dart's left knee have revealed that his ACL is intact, but the second-year quarterback sustained damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus after taking a big hit from two defenders on the Giants' seventh play of Monday's 28-6 loss to the Rams. Schefter adds that the meniscus is the primary concern for Dart, who was initially believed to have sustained only an MCL sprain before follow-up tests showed more damage than anticipated. With surgery on tap for Dart, the Giants will move forward with Jameis Winston as their new starting quarterback beginning with this Sunday's game against the Titans.