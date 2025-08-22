Dart completed six of 12 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 42-10 preseason win over New England, adding one carry for 23 yards.

He played the first four drives, two of which resulted in touchdowns, although one of those was thrown by Jameis Winston after Dart took a hard hit and was evaluated for a concussion. Dart cleared protocol, with Giants coach Brian Daboll saying afterward that the rookie merely had the wind knocked out of him, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Daboll has made it clear Russell Wilson will be his Week 1 starter, but any struggles for the 36-year-old inevitably will lead to calls for Dart, who finished his inaugural preseason completing 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards (7.9 YPA) and three TDs, with no turnovers and two sacks. He also had six carries for 52 yards and a TD, showing an element of his game that may be crucial for fantasy value whenever he ends up making starts.