Dart (concussion) remained a limited non-contact participant at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News earlier Thursday that there was a chance Dart would gain clearance from the concussion protocol after the Giants' second Week 12 practice, but that didn't come to pass. Instead, Dart maintained his activity level from Wednesday, giving him just one more chance this week to get back to full. In the end, he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday at Detroit, but if Dart is unable to, Jameis Winston is the next QB up on the depth chart.