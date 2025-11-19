Dart (concussion) was the first quarterback up during Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants are holding a non-contact session to being Week 12 prep, but Dart's ability to handle the initial QB reps is a good sign that he's trending toward a return to action Sunday at Detroit. He'll need to clear the concussion protocol, including meeting with an independent neurologist, in order to do so, but it appears he'll miss only one game as a result of the head injury he suffered during a Week 10 loss in Chicago.