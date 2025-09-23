The Giants are planning to start Dart at quarterback on Sunday against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The writing was on the wall for this one after coach Brian Daboll on Monday refused to commit to Russell Wilson as his starter. Through three games, Wilson had completed a career-low 59.1 percent of his pass attempts for 778 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. All three of his touchdown passes came in Week 2 against the Cowboys, when Wilson threw for 450 yards. Outside of that game, Wilson completed just 35 of 69 passes (50.7 percent) for 328 yards (4.8 yards per attempt), zero scores and two INTs. The 0-3 Giants need a spark, and Dart will aim to provide one after he looked great during the preseason, completing 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 52 yards and a fourth score. Dart gets a tough test against the Chargers in Week 4, but his upside is immense as a dual-threat quarterback strapped with a legit No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers, slot man Wan'Dale Robinson and deep threat Darius Slayton.